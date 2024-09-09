5-4 ADA air defenders compete in a Relay Race Competition.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army air defenders with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment competed in a Relay Race Competition Aug. 29th in Ansbach, Germany. This is one of the great ways we build camaraderie, test physical limits, and have some fun competition with all the soldiers in the battalion. The winner of the race was Charlie Battery (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm).