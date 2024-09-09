Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant for Intelligence Visits DESRON 15 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant for Intelligence Visits DESRON 15

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Lt. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2024) Left to right, Rear Adm. Rebecca Ore, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence for the U.S. Coast Guard, Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Cmdr. Jeffrey Owens, U.S. Coast Guard Attaché, Capt. Corey Kerns, foreign engagements officer for DESRON 15, and Lt. Daniel Ludlam, pose for a photo during a visit to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)

