YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2024) Capt. Corey Kerns, foreign engagements officer for Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, speaks to Rear Adm. Rebecca Ore, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence for the U.S. Coast Guard, during her visit to DESRON 15. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8633621
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-EK538-8940
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|856.25 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant for Intelligence Visits DESRON 15 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.