Chìcháo 2024 Elevates Operational Readiness for Communication Guardsmen

Air National Guard combat communications specialists set up communication devices on July 8, 2024, at Hilo, Hawaii, during exercise Chìcháo. Hosted by the 291st Combat Communications Squadron, the training focused on enhancing Agile Combat Employment skills. The event included collaboration with visiting units from Colorado and Oregon to strengthen joint communication capabilities. (Courtesy Photo)