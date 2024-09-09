Chìcháo 2024 Elevates Operational Readiness for Communication Guardsmen

Courtesy Photo | Air National Guard combat communications specialists set up communication devices on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air National Guard combat communications specialists set up communication devices on July 8, 2024, at Hilo, Hawaii, during exercise Chìcháo. Hosted by the 291st Combat Communications Squadron, the training focused on enhancing Agile Combat Employment skills. The event included collaboration with visiting units from Colorado and Oregon to strengthen joint communication capabilities. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted a new joint communications exercise conducted at several locations July 8-12, throughout the state to bolster the capabilities of Multi-Capable Airmen.



Designated as Chìcháo 2024, the primary goal of the training was to deliver top-tier instruction across a wide range of combat communication technologies, enabling Airmen to excel in Agile Combat Employment across diverse environments.



The event saw participation from several National Guard units: 291st Combat Communications Squadron, 292nd CBCS, 183rd Army Aviation Regiment, 302nd Communications Flight from Colorado, and 142nd Communications Flight from Oregon. These units collaborated to execute the training and ensure the smooth transport of personnel and equipment.



Lt. Col. Krystelle Kenney, 291st Combat Communications Squadron commander, stated that Hawaii Guardsmen effortlessly integrated with the visiting units from Colorado and Oregon at the start of the exercise, thanks to the intermixed teams built beforehand. She emphasized that swiftly deploying communication assets across the state is necessary to enhance our personnel's ability to respond rapidly to threats at home.

Training was conducted at various sites, including the 291st CBCS in Hilo, the 292nd CBCS and Army National Guard installations on Maui, and Upolu Airport on the island of Hawaii.



The primary training activities included Communications Fly-away Kit (CFK) training and helicopter safety training. The CFK, a stand-alone kit that provides mobile and secure communications, was a focal point of the exercise. Its successful deployment and operation were critical in achieving the exercise's communication objectives.



Participants made considerable progress in familiarizing themselves with essential helicopter competencies, including aircraft overview, safety procedures, emergency protocols, and the use of onboard safety equipment. However, the training came to an abrupt halt due to a real-world brushfire incident in Maui. This urgent situation necessitated the rerouting of Army National Guard aircraft to support the firefighting efforts, thereby interrupting the scheduled training activities.



“Real world missions always take precedence over exercises and training,” stated Kenney. “No matter the challenges, the 291st CBCS demonstrated incredible flexibility and determination. We adapted, overcame obstacles, and got the job done and we were still able to meet the training requirements and objectives with our out-of-state partners.”



Upon completion of the exercise, participants achieved several significant milestones. They attained proficiency and task certification for both intermediate and advanced skill levels. They successfully facilitated collaborative discussions between communication squadrons and combat communications units, aligning with future standards and concepts.



Additionally, they mastered Agile Combat Employment concepts, focusing on the deployment and sustainment of operations in secure environments, ensuring a continuous and effective battle rhythm.



Lt. Col. Kenney noted that the training significantly boosted the morale of the participating units by involving them in innovative tactical communication exercises. She highlighted that for out-of-state participants, it was an eye-opening experience, providing invaluable exposure to tactical communications that they may need to apply operationally as soon as next year.



This exercise not only enhanced their skills but also prepared them for future challenges, solidifying their readiness and capability in real-world scenarios.