    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA [Image 2 of 2]

    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    A laboratory technician at the Center for Military Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Walter Reed Army Institute of Research prepares a blood sample collected from a burn patient for analysis. Dr. Rasha Hammamieh and Nabarun Chakraborty of CMPN have developed a new method for analyzing blood samples taken from burn victims to identify the presence of biomarkers associated with an elevated risk of sepsis, which could enable clinicians to diagnose the condition within 24 hours of admission to the intensive care unit.

