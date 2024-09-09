Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Rasha Hammamieh, second from right, and Nabarun Chakraborty, left, of the Medical Readiness Systems Biology branch of the Center for Military Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, pose for a photo with Dr. Edward Diehl, right, a commercial officer with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Office of Medical Technology Transfer, and Dr. Bonnie Woffenden, second from left, manager of the Burn Injury Research Program at MRDC’s Combat Casualty Care Research Program, who were instrumental in supporting the development of SeptiBurnAlert, a new medical device invented by Hammamieh and Chakraborty that uses an artificial intelligence machine learning algorithm to identify whether burn patients are at risk of experiencing life-threatening complications from sepsis.