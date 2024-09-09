Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Dr. Rasha Hammamieh, second from right, and Nabarun Chakraborty, left, of the Medical Readiness Systems Biology branch of the Center for Military Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, pose for a photo with Dr. Edward Diehl, right, a commercial officer with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Office of Medical Technology Transfer, and Dr. Bonnie Woffenden, second from left, manager of the Burn Injury Research Program at MRDC’s Combat Casualty Care Research Program, who were instrumental in supporting the development of SeptiBurnAlert, a new medical device invented by Hammamieh and Chakraborty that uses an artificial intelligence machine learning algorithm to identify whether burn patients are at risk of experiencing life-threatening complications from sepsis.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8632857
    VIRIN: 240829-O-SG040-4609
    Resolution: 4133x3092
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA
    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Technique for Early Detection of Sepsis in Burn Patients Submitted to FDA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download