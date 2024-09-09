Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Lester Martínez-López (left) and Mr. Thomas Steinbrunner, the interim executive director of the Veterans Administration Caribbean Healthcare System (center) meet U.S. Navy veteran Chris Christensen at the San Juan (Puerto Rico) VA Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. Christensen, a Blind Rehab Center patient, is explaining how he has been building a dominoes playing board out of wood thanks to the therapy he has received at the center. Martínez visited Puerto Rico Sept. 5-6 to join local DoD and VA leaders for discussions on improving health services access for Department of Defense beneficiaries in Puerto Rico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8632827
    VIRIN: 240909-O-NH850-2577
    Resolution: 3347x2583
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico
    Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA Spotlight
    Dr. Lester Martínez-Lópezm Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download