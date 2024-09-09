Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Lester Martínez-López (left) and Mr. Thomas Steinbrunner, the interim executive director of the Veterans Administration Caribbean Healthcare System (center) meet U.S. Navy veteran Chris Christensen at the San Juan (Puerto Rico) VA Medical Center, Sept. 6, 2024. Christensen, a Blind Rehab Center patient, is explaining how he has been building a dominoes playing board out of wood thanks to the therapy he has received at the center. Martínez visited Puerto Rico Sept. 5-6 to join local DoD and VA leaders for discussions on improving health services access for Department of Defense beneficiaries in Puerto Rico.
Top DOD Health Leader Hears from Stakeholders in Puerto Rico
