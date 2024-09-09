Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kacie Perusek 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Edward Duane Cantrell kneels with his two young daughters, Isabella and Natalia. Edward and his two daughters were tragically lost in a house fire in Hope Mills, NC, in March of 2012. Photo courtesy Louise Cantrell.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8632814
    VIRIN: 240910-A-UD219-1002
    Resolution: 408x268
    Size: 33.29 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Kacie Perusek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope
    Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASOC
    3rdSFG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download