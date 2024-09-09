Turning tragedy into triumph: The Story of Dancing Angels, a woman's journey from loss to hope

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - In March 2012, Louise Cantrell faced an unimaginable tragedy when a devastating house fire claimed the lives of her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Edward Duane Cantrell, and their two young daughters, Isabella and Natalia. The fire occurred in Hope Mills, NC, shortly after Edward, a dedicated soldier with the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, returned from his sixth combat deployment.



Edward's career exemplified bravery and commitment. Serving multiple tours overseas, he embodied the courage and dedication of Special Forces soldiers. His return from deployment should have marked a joyous reunion with his family, but it ended in heartbreak.



The loss of Isabella, six, and Natalia, four, was profoundly devastating. They were full of life, bringing joy to everyone they met. Their untimely deaths left an irreplaceable void among their loved ones and in the community. Louise was deeply affected, struggling to mention her daughters' names for a long time.



Louise, who grew up in New York and overcame a difficult childhood, always dreamed of being a wife and mother. This dream came true when she married Edward in February 2004 and became a stay-at-home mom. Her life was devoted to her family and losing them all at once left her grappling to find her identity.



"I was a wife and mother and in seconds I was nothing," said Louise.



The tragedy sent shockwaves through the tight-knit military community and the surrounding areas. Friends, neighbors, and fellow service members rallied around Louise, offering their support and condolences. The incident highlighted life's unpredictable and fragile nature, especially for military personnel and their families.



In the aftermath of the fire, people made various efforts to honor the memories of Edward, Isabella, and Natalia.



A significant turning point for Louise came a year and a half later when she attended a retreat called Leap of Faith, a three-day seminar for families of fallen service members, designed to transform their grief. Participants learn to embrace their "new normal" while honoring their loved ones, with an optional tandem skydive included.



There, she met Mike Elliot, president of the All-Veteran Group. Deeply inspired by Louise's resilience, tenacity and ability to keep moving forward, Elliot commented on her renewed hope after participating in a tandem jump.



"After her tandem jump, she was smiling and jumping around,” Elliot recalled. “She told me she felt like she could stop a freight train with her bare hands."



This powerful experience marked a turning point for Louise. She realized that despite her immense loss, she had to continue living and find a way to honor her daughters, Isabella and Natalia.



Motivated by this newfound strength, Louise established the Dancing Angels Foundation. This organization became her way of preserving her daughters' memories and channeling her grief into something positive. Her greatest fear as a mother was that they would be forgotten.



Isabella and Natalia loved to dance. Wherever music played, they danced. After their untimely passing, Louise wanted to honor their memory through the art they loved. She approached Cumberland Dance Academy where her daughters attended dance with a heartfelt request to sponsor a dancer in memory of her daughters.



In June 2014, Louise presented the first scholarship at a recital, an occasion filled with deep emotion. It was a significant moment as, for the first time since their passing, she found the strength to speak aloud the names of her beloved daughters, Isabella and Natalia. A task that had been too difficult before, as it meant confronting the painful reality of her daughters' absences. In honoring their memory, she discovered solace and comfort.



In September 2014, Louise officially established the Dancing Angels Foundation. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that awards tuition scholarships to help dancers receive world-class instruction at various prestigious summer intensive dance programs globally. These scholarships support dedicated dancers in furthering their training and reaching new heights in their dance education.



Through this initiative, Louise has turned her grief into a positive force, ensuring her daughters' love for dance continues to inspire and uplift others in the community. With every scholarship awarded, her daughters’ names are spoken, and their stories are told.



In 2022, Louise was awarded the Fini Dance Italian International Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes the positive impact she has had in the dance community.



Since 2014, the Dancing Angels Foundation has awarded 405 scholarships totaling over $401,000.



The Dancing Angels Foundation stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of transforming grief into hope. Through the foundation, Louise continues to honor the memory of her beloved daughters while making a meaningful impact on the lives of aspiring dancers.



“I’m just a mom making sure the world knows how amazing my girls were,” said Louise. “How beautiful, loving and giving my girls were, and how much they loved to dance. And as beautiful as they were on the outside, they were one hundred times over as beautiful on the inside. Doing this and giving back is something I strive to do in their honor.”

