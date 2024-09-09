U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Melvin (Left) and Spc. Joshua Smith (Right), assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters Battalion, recites the Oath of Enlistment at Fort Cavazos on Sept. 6, 2024. Smith chose to continue his service to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
This work, Spc Smith Enlistment [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.