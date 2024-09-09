U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Melvin (Left) and Spc. Joshua Smith (Right), assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters Battalion, poses for a photo at Fort Cavazos on Sept. 6, 2024. Smith chose to continue his service to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 12:05
|Photo ID:
|8632537
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-LX406-8869
|Resolution:
|5336x3557
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 69th ADA Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.