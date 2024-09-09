Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th ADA Reenlistment [Image 1 of 2]

    69th ADA Reenlistment

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Melvin (Left) and Spc. Joshua Smith (Right), assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters Battalion, poses for a photo at Fort Cavazos on Sept. 6, 2024. Smith chose to continue his service to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8632537
    VIRIN: 240906-A-LX406-8869
    Resolution: 5336x3557
    Size: 12.7 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, 69th ADA Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

