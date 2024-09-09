Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit brings together Defense Tech Stakeholders [Image 3 of 3]

    India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit brings together Defense Tech Stakeholders

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Innovation Unit

    U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command, speaks at the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) co-hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Stanford University in Summit in Silicon Valley, California, September 9, 2024. The INDUS-X initiative continues to vitalize the U.S.-India defense industrial cooperation and produce new innovations in technology and manufacturing by facilitating partnerships among defense technology innovators, investors, and researchers. (DOD Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:55
