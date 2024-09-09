India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit brings together Defense Tech Stakeholders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Innovation Unit Director, Doug Beck (left) and founding Director of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford University, Joe Felter (right), participate in the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) co-hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Stanford University in Summit in Silicon Valley, California, September 9, 2024. The INDUS-X initiative continues to vitalize the U.S.-India defense industrial cooperation and produce new innovations in technology and manufacturing by facilitating partnerships among defense technology innovators, investors, and researchers. (DOD Courtesy Photo)