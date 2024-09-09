Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit brings together Defense Tech Stakeholders [Image 1 of 3]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Innovation Unit

    Defense Innovation Unit Director, Doug Beck (left) and founding Director of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford University, Joe Felter (right), participate in the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) co-hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Stanford University in Summit in Silicon Valley, California, September 9, 2024. The INDUS-X initiative continues to vitalize the U.S.-India defense industrial cooperation and produce new innovations in technology and manufacturing by facilitating partnerships among defense technology innovators, investors, and researchers. (DOD Courtesy Photo)

