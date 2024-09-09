Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a torpedo download in East China Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a torpedo download in East China Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240721-N-CV021-1055 EAST CHINA SEA (July 21, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a torpedo download in the East China Sea, July 21. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    VIRIN: 240721-N-CV021-1055
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
