Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a torpedo download in the East China Sea

240721-N-CV021-1017 EAST CHINA SEA (July 21, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class James Basco, from Rochester, New York, participates in a torpedo download aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the East China Sea, July 21. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)