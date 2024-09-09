DM50 Flyover UofA

The 79th Rescue Squadron conducts a flyover of the University of Arizona football stadium during the opening of a football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sep. 7, 2024. Airmen and their families attended the football game as part of an event that the DM50 held to strengthen relationships between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
