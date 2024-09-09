DM50 Flyover UofA

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron flies alongside an HC-130 assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron during a flyover of the University of Arizona’s football stadium in Tucson, Arizona, Sep. 7, 2024. The aircraft flew in a diamond formation to showcase the air capabilities that DM has. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 00:41
