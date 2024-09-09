DM50 Flyover UofA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron flies alongside an HC-130 assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron during a flyover of the University of Arizona’s football stadium in Tucson, Arizona, Sep. 7, 2024. The aircraft flew in a diamond formation to showcase the air capabilities that DM has. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)