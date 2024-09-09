Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Hannon [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Hannon

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    Master Sgt. David Hannon, 36th Wing Equal Opportunity noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 6, 2024. Hannon is one of the first Airmen to sign up for Andersen's new peer-to-peer resiliency initiative, the Sentinel Program. Issues ranging from car issues to long distance relationships problems, the Sentinel Program's goal is to create a larger, more clearer support web for Airmen here on the Forward Edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8631518
    VIRIN: 240906-F-YT646-2283
    Resolution: 5549x3692
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Hannon [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andersen AFB Sentinels - Kevin Allen
    Andersen AFB Sentinels - Brenda Manzana
    Andersen AFB Sentinels - SSgt Barfield
    Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Spellmon
    Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Hannon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "Whats that patch mean?" - Andersen's Sentinel Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    Resiliency Program
    Support Network
    Sentinel Program
    Peer-to-peer program
    Wingman Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download