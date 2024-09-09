Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Hannon

Master Sgt. David Hannon, 36th Wing Equal Opportunity noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 6, 2024. Hannon is one of the first Airmen to sign up for Andersen's new peer-to-peer resiliency initiative, the Sentinel Program. Issues ranging from car issues to long distance relationships problems, the Sentinel Program's goal is to create a larger, more clearer support web for Airmen here on the Forward Edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
