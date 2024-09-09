Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Spellmon [Image 4 of 5]

    Andersen AFB Sentinels - MSgt Spellmon

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    Master Sgt. Shala Spellmon, 36th Equal Opportunity superintendent, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 6, 2024. Spellmon is one of the first Airmen to sign up for Andersen's new peer-to-peer resiliency initiative, the Sentinel Program. Sentinels will act as the first line of resilience for their Wingmen, using skills learned from monthly Sentinel training, leveraging their own personal support network and recalling personal experiences to help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

