    MIRC NCO participates in The Old Guard retirement sendoff [Image 3 of 5]

    MIRC NCO participates in The Old Guard retirement sendoff

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Kenneth Rutter (center), a senior human resources NCO assigned to the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participates in a retirement ceremony Jul. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va. These ceremonies draw participants from the Army's total force; Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and Department of the Army (DA) Civilians. Participating in retirement ceremonies conducted by 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" ceremonial units is a fitting cap to a Soldier's career. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 20:29
    Photo ID: 8631314
    VIRIN: 240725-A-JJ835-7053
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    USAR
    retirement
    The Old Guard
    MIRC

