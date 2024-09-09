MIRC NCO participates in The Old Guard retirement sendoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Kenneth Rutter, a senior human resources NCO assigned to the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participates in a retirement ceremony Jul. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va. These ceremonies draw participants from the Army's total force; Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and Department of the Army (DA) Civilians. Participating in retirement ceremonies conducted by 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" ceremonial units is a fitting cap to a Soldier's career. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)