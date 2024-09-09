SECNAV Del Toro Visits Philly Shipyard

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 9, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro tours the second National Security Multi-Mission Vessel Patriot State (NSMV II) at Philly Shipyard, Inc., in Philadelphia, Sept. 9. When it is complete, Patriot State will be a key platform to train future leaders of the United States Merchant Marine and United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)
