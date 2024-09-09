Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits Philly Shipyard [Image 4 of 4]

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits Philly Shipyard

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 9, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks at the christening of for the second National Security Multi-Mission Vessel Patriot State (NSMV II) at Philly Shipyard, Inc., in Philadelphia, Sept. 9. When it is complete, Patriot State will be a key platform to train future leaders of the United States Merchant Marine and United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8631220
    VIRIN: 240909-N-LY692-1215
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Visits Philly Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

