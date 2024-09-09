Ordnance Corps and School LPD

Command Sgt. Maj. James LaFratta, the senior noncommissioned officer of the Ordnance Corps and School, and Sgt. Maj. Carl Pilcher, the senior noncommissioned officer of the ordnance personnel development office, speak to Soldiers of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command during a leadership professional development brief, September 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8631207
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-HL390-9470
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
