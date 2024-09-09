Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ordnance Corps and School LPD [Image 1 of 4]

    Ordnance Corps and School LPD

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. James LaFratta, the senior noncommissioned officer of the Ordnance Corps and School, and Sgt. Maj. Carl Pilcher, the senior noncommissioned officer of the ordnance personnel development office, speak to Soldiers of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command during a leadership professional development brief, September 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8631206
    VIRIN: 240909-A-HL390-1723
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Ordnance Corps and School LPD [Image 4 of 4], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    ordnance
    leadership professional development

