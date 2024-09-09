Ordnance Corps and School LPD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. James LaFratta, the senior noncommissioned officer of the Ordnance Corps and School, and Sgt. Maj. Carl Pilcher, the senior noncommissioned officer of the ordnance personnel development office, speak to Soldiers of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command during a leadership professional development brief, September 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.