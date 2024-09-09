AMC Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Becky, Emily, Megan and Sara Lamontange, the family of the incoming Air Mobility Command commander, share a moment during a Change of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 9, 2024. Lamontagne takes over from Gen. Mike A. Minihan, who retired after 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)