    AMC Welcomes New Commander

    AMC Welcomes New Commander

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Becky, Emily, Megan and Sara Lamontange, the family of the incoming Air Mobility Command commander, share a moment during a Change of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 9, 2024. Lamontagne takes over from Gen. Mike A. Minihan, who retired after 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8631139
    VIRIN: 240909-F-UW064-1181
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Welcomes New Commander [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Daisy Quevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ChangeofCommand
    FlyFightWin
    WarriorHeart
    MobilityAirmen
    USAFLeadership

