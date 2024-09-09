AMC Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Aeromedical Evacuation static display provides insight to the mission during the Air Mobility Command Change of Command ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 9, 2024. The display highlighted the multiple AE missions as well as their importance in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)