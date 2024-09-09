Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test [Image 11 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Michael Kern demonstrates the flexed arm hang for Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Basic Fitness Test, September 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Soldiers in 13th CSSB looking to be all they can be completed prone shuttle sprints, the flexed arm hang, and a 1km run. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8630686
    VIRIN: 240909-A-HL390-1293
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test [Image 19 of 19], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test
    13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    be all you can be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download