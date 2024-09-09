13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conduct the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Basic Fitness Test, September 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Soldiers in 13th CSSB looking to be all they can be completed prone shuttle sprints, the flexed arm hang, and a 1km run. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)