13th CSSB Soldiers take German Fitness Test

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conduct the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Basic Fitness Test, September 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Soldiers in 13th CSSB looking to be all they can be completed prone shuttle sprints, the flexed arm hang, and a 1km run. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8630694
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-HL390-1035
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
