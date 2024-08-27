Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen [Image 4 of 4]

    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Sebastian Boedicker, right, a combat crew communications technician assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, hugs his girlfriend after returning from a deployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 5, 2024. Fairchild AFB is home to one of the first wings deployed as an Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Force Generation Model. The AFFORGEN cycle consists of four phases, each six months long, totaling into a 24-month complete cycle. The first two stages include preparation through training along with maintaining medical and certification readiness, while the third step involves the deployment tasking and fulfillment, the last phase is for Airmen to reset to begin the cycle again. The AFFORGEN model improves readiness and capabilities provided to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8630378
    VIRIN: 240905-F-CJ658-1031
    Resolution: 5440x3619
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
