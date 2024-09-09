The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jessie Harrington, a spouse of a service member, showcases a homecoming sign she made for her husband returning from a deployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 5, 2024. Fairchild AFB is home to one of the first wings deployed as an Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Force Generation Model. The AFFORGEN cycle consists of four phases, each six months long, totaling into a 24-month complete cycle. The first two stages include preparation through training along with maintaining medical and certification readiness, while the third step involves the deployment tasking and fulfillment, the last phase is for Airmen to reset to begin the cycle again. The AFFORGEN model improves readiness and capabilities provided to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)