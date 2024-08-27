World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Stiles, a World War II veteran, celebrates his 100th birthday at his home in Tallahassee, Fla., Sep. 7, 2024. Stiles was presented with a letter of appreciation from Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. and Eastern Recruiting Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)