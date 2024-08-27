Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday [Image 1 of 7]

    World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Stiles, a World War II veteran, celebrates his 100th birthday at his home in Tallahassee, Fla., Sep. 7, 2024. Stiles was presented with a letter of appreciation from Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. and Eastern Recruiting Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8630204
    VIRIN: 240907-M-WD009-1015
    Resolution: 4898x7343
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwo Jima
    corporal
    Florida
    World War Two
    ERR
    MCRDPI

