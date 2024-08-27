Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:15 Photo ID: 8629994 VIRIN: 240906-A-LA040-1125 Resolution: 5015x3343 Size: 11.81 MB Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Col. Christopher Klein Presents Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Certificate to Engineer Mitch Lawrence, Joined by Advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon R Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.