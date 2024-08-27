Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Christopher Klein Presents Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Certificate to Engineer Mitch Lawrence, Joined by Advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Christopher Klein Presents Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Certificate to Engineer Mitch Lawrence, Joined by Advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Shannon R Hodges 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District, Col. Christopher Klein, presents a Leadership Development Program Tier 1 certificate to engineer Mitch Lawrence. Also pictured are LDP Tier 1 advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:15
    Photo ID: 8629994
    VIRIN: 240906-A-LA040-1125
    Resolution: 5015x3343
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Christopher Klein Presents Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Certificate to Engineer Mitch Lawrence, Joined by Advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon R Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAD
    Leadership Development Program
    TAM

