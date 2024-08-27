Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District, Col. Christopher Klein, presents a Leadership Development Program Tier 1 certificate to engineer Mitch Lawrence. Also pictured are LDP Tier 1 advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 07:15
|Photo ID:
|8629994
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-LA040-1125
|Resolution:
|5015x3343
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Christopher Klein Presents Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Certificate to Engineer Mitch Lawrence, Joined by Advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon R Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Transatlantic Middle East District Celebrates Leadership Development Graduates: Building Future Corps Leaders and Stronger Teams
No keywords found.