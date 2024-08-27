Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Advisors Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox, Lauren Wougk, Lymarie Torres, and Vanessa Francis Gray Guide Redesigned TAM Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) Leadership Development Program Tier One advisors Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox, Lauren Wougk, Lymarie Torres and Vanessa Frances Gray. The team helped redesign the District’s LDP 1 course and provided guidance during the first iteration of the newly improved program.