    Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Advisors Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox, Lauren Wougk, Lymarie Torres, and Vanessa Francis Gray Guide Redesigned TAM Course

    Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Advisors Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox, Lauren Wougk, Lymarie Torres, and Vanessa Francis Gray Guide Redesigned TAM Course

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) Leadership Development Program Tier One advisors Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox, Lauren Wougk, Lymarie Torres and Vanessa Frances Gray. The team helped redesign the District’s LDP 1 course and provided guidance during the first iteration of the newly improved program.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:15
    Photo ID: 8629993
    VIRIN: 240410-A-LA040-1111
    Resolution: 5251x3647
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    Photo by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS

    Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Advisors Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox, Lauren Wougk, Lymarie Torres, and Vanessa Francis Gray Guide Redesigned TAM Course
    Col. Christopher Klein Presents Leadership Development Program Tier 1 Certificate to Engineer Mitch Lawrence, Joined by Advisors Vanessa Francis Gray and Lt. Col. Daniel Terbilcox

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transatlantic Middle East District Celebrates Leadership Development Graduates: Building Future Corps Leaders and Stronger Teams

    TAD
    Leadership Development Program
    TAM

