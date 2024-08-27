Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam

    GUAM

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240822-N-VC599-1001 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Oyashio-class submarine JS Michishio (TSS 3609) tour the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, Aug. 22. The JMSDF submarine is visiting Guam for a routine port visit. During the visit, JMSDF and U.S. Sailors had the opportunity to engage in bilateral engagements including ship tours and training evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert. Photo has been edited for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 20:17
    Photo ID: 8629611
    VIRIN: 240822-N-VC599-1001
    Resolution: 7566x5300
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam
    JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines
    guam
    pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download