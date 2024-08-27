JS Michishio Visits NSTCP Det Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240822-N-VC599-1004 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Oyashio-class submarine JS Michishio (TSS 3609) participate in a submarine training evolution during a routine visit to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP) Detachment Guam, Aug. 22. The JMSDF submarine is visiting Guam for a routine port visit. During the visit, JMSDF and U.S. Sailors had the opportunity to engage in bilateral engagements including ship tours and training evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert. Photo has been edited for security purposes)