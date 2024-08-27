D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16C Fighting Falcon stands ready in the early morning hours before an operational readiness exercise on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 8, 2024. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)