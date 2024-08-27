D.C. Air National Guard members participate in an Operational Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A row of F-16 Fighting Falcons belonging to the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard stand ready on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 8, 2024, during an operational readiness exercise. The exercise was designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)