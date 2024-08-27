Airmen from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, gather for the 104th Fighter Squadron change of command ceremony, September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Lt. Col. Christopher Palmer relinquished command of the 104th Fighter Squadron to Lt. Col. Daniel Griffin. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julian W. Kemper)
