104th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

Maryland Air National Guard Col. Paul Kanning, 175th Operations Group commander, passes the 104th Fighter Squadron guidon to incoming commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Griffin, at a change of command ceremony September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julian W. Kemper)
