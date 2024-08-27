Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julian Kemper 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Col. Paul Kanning, 175th Operations Group commander, passes the 104th Fighter Squadron guidon to incoming commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Griffin, at a change of command ceremony September 7, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julian W. Kemper)

    A-10
    Maryland
    Change of Command
    175th Wing
    MD Air National Guard

