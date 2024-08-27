Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Conducts Replenishment At Sea

    KOREA STRAIT

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240904-N-TW227-1174 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 4, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) conducts a replenishment at sea with the New Zealand oiler HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the South Korea Strait during Exercise Ssang Yong 24 (SY24), Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8628867
    VIRIN: 240904-N-TW227-1174
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: KOREA STRAIT
    This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Conducts Replenishment At Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    UNREP
    Boxer
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    HMNZS

