USS Boxer (LHD 4) Conducts Replenishment At Sea

240904-N-TW227-1046 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 4, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) conducts a replenishment at sea with the New Zealand oiler HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) in the South Korea Strait during Exercise Ssang Yong 24 (SY24), Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)