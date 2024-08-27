Royal Australian Navy hosts press conference to open Exercise Kakadu 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 8, 2024) – Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin, right, assigned to the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), speaks to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, as ships arrive to participate in Exercise Kakadu 2024 while in-port Her Majesty's Australian Station Coonawarra, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 8. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)