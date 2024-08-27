Royal Australian Navy hosts press conference to open Exercise Kakadu 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 8, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Capt. David Tietzel, Kakadu 2024 exercise director, speaks to local media during a press conference as ships arrive to participate in the exercise on the pier of Her Majesty's Australian Station Coonawarra, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 8. The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), background, represented the U.S. Navy while the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), right, represented the Royal Canadian Navy. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)