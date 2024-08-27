Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Security Forces Squadron zeroes in on weapons training

    165th Security Forces Squadron zeroes in on weapons training

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Crain, a security forces specialist assigned to the 165th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, fires an M870 Modular Combat Shotgun during weapons training at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2024. As the first line of defense for the installation, SFS Airmen conduct routine weapons training to ensure readiness to protect personnel and property at the 165th AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
