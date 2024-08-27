165th Security Forces Squadron zeroes in on weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricky Chambers, a security forces specialist assigned to the 165th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, fires an M870 Modular Combat Shotgun during weapons training at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2024. As the first line of defense for the installation, SFS Airmen conduct routine weapons training to ensure readiness to protect personnel and property at the 165th AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)