USS McCool Commissioning Week

US Navy Artist Peter K. Tsu, left, stands with the official party presenting his painting of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. With him are Commander Brian Karlo, the ship’s executive officer, Capt. Terrence M. Shashaty, commanding officer Naval Air Station Pensacola, Rear Adm. Thomas J. Anderson, executive officer of U.S. Navy Program Executive Office for Ships, and Capt. Jeff Baker, ship commanding officer. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)